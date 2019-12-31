New Laws Go Into Effect In New York And New Jersey 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:24s - Published New Laws Go Into Effect In New York And New Jersey CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the new laws affecting residents in New York and New Jersey.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources DHS reviewing how DMV laws affect immigration enforcement WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting secretary of Homeland Security is taking aim at new laws in New York...

Seattle Times - Published 1 day ago



Bail Reform, $15 Minimum Wage And More: New York Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 The pile of new laws marks a victory for Democrats who had long lacked control of the Senate.

CBS 2 - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this AC Cibock RT @PatriotCat66: 🚨🚨🚨New York is making a huge mistake! People are leaving in DROVES! The new law taking affect today will soon leave NY wi… 6 minutes ago Tammy RT @Armyvetgrl1: New laws on guns, privacy, electric cars go into effect across US https://t.co/x1ziPi8XM8 #FoxNews New York wins the most… 34 minutes ago