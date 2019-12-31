Global  

New Laws Go Into Effect In New York And New Jersey

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:24s - Published < > Embed
New Laws Go Into Effect In New York And New Jersey

New Laws Go Into Effect In New York And New Jersey

CBS2's Marcia Kramer has the latest on the new laws affecting residents in New York and New Jersey.
Recent related news from verified sources

DHS reviewing how DMV laws affect immigration enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — The acting secretary of Homeland Security is taking aim at new laws in New York...
Seattle Times - Published

Bail Reform, $15 Minimum Wage And More: New York Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1

The pile of new laws marks a victory for Democrats who had long lacked control of the Senate.
CBS 2 - Published


ac_cibock

AC Cibock RT @PatriotCat66: 🚨🚨🚨New York is making a huge mistake! People are leaving in DROVES! The new law taking affect today will soon leave NY wi… 6 minutes ago

tigergirl181996

Tammy RT @Armyvetgrl1: New laws on guns, privacy, electric cars go into effect across US https://t.co/x1ziPi8XM8 #FoxNews New York wins the most… 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

DWYM: New laws for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana taking effect this year [Video]DWYM: New laws for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana taking effect this year

Ohioans will see the most new laws, involving a removal of the &quot;pink tax,&quot; the addition of a hybrid car fee, a higher minimum wage and (maybe) the end of the front license plate.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:02Published

Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge [Video]Coney Island Polar Bear Plunge

CBS2's Charlie Cooper has the latest on the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Coney Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:50Published

