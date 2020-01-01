Global  

Top 10 Anticipated Movies of the Next 10 Years

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 10:44s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Anticipated Movies of the Next 10 Years

Top 10 Anticipated Movies of the Next 10 Years

These are the top 10 most anticipated movies of the next 10 years.

We only know a fraction of what’s to come, but there’s still plenty to look forward to!

For this list, we’ll be looking at the top 10 most anticipated movies of the next 10 years, so films scheduled for release between 2020 and 2029.

For films to be considered, they must be in active development, not just rumored or “being discussed”.

From "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," to the "Avatar" sequels, these really are the top 10 most anticipated movies of the next decade.
