Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Area Hospitals Welcome the First Babies Born in 2020.

Video Credit: WLFI - Published < > Embed
Area Hospitals Welcome the First Babies Born in 2020.

Area Hospitals Welcome the First Babies Born in 2020.

Area hospitals are welcoming in the first babies of a new decade to Greater Lafayette.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Area Hospitals Welcome the First Babies Born in 2020.

A new decade to greater lafayette.

Ean ruiz was born at the franciscan health center for women and children today at 7:41 a-m.

Ean is the son of megan ocampo and marvin ruiz.

This was megan's first baby and that she was expecting him to be born closer to christmas day.

She says welcoming her newborn son on new years day was an amazing experience.

It feels pretty amazing knowing that he was in my stomach 9 months and having was just an amazing experience.

Megan says her pregnancy came at the perfect time, because her sister was pregnant as well and just welcomed her child in september.

Healthy baby boy ean weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

For being the first baby born at franciscan health lafayette east the family received a gift basket of baby related items. and indiana university health arnett was also proud to welcome their first baby of 2020.

Ruby maxine jenkins was born at 2:02 am on january 1, 2020.

She weighed in at 7 pounds 8 ounces and is 20 inches in length.

Ruby's mom katlyn jenkins is from attica and her dad paul shachael is from lafayette.

Jenkins says having ruby on new years day was a surprise.

"it's the best new years thing i could have.

I definielty didn't think she would come almost a month early though."

Jenkins actual due date was set for january 25th.

Jenkins has a 2 year old son at home who she says is very eager to meet his new little sister.

The wabash river runners club is hitting the



Recent related news from verified sources

GTA hospitals welcome first babies of the new year

Hospitals across the Greater Toronto Area welcomed the first babies of 2019 early Wednesday morning.
CP24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

First babies of 2020 [Video]First babies of 2020

Here are the first babies of the new decade from South Florida hospitals.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:39Published

Meet First Babies Born In NYC In 2020 [Video]Meet First Babies Born In NYC In 2020

Two New York City hospitals say they welcomed the city's first babies born in 2020 at the stroke of midnight.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.