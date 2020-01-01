Area Hospitals Welcome the First Babies Born in 2020.

A new decade to greater lafayette.

Ean ruiz was born at the franciscan health center for women and children today at 7:41 a-m.

Ean is the son of megan ocampo and marvin ruiz.

This was megan's first baby and that she was expecting him to be born closer to christmas day.

She says welcoming her newborn son on new years day was an amazing experience.

It feels pretty amazing knowing that he was in my stomach 9 months and having was just an amazing experience.

Megan says her pregnancy came at the perfect time, because her sister was pregnant as well and just welcomed her child in september.

Healthy baby boy ean weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce.

For being the first baby born at franciscan health lafayette east the family received a gift basket of baby related items. and indiana university health arnett was also proud to welcome their first baby of 2020.

Ruby maxine jenkins was born at 2:02 am on january 1, 2020.

She weighed in at 7 pounds 8 ounces and is 20 inches in length.

Ruby's mom katlyn jenkins is from attica and her dad paul shachael is from lafayette.

Jenkins says having ruby on new years day was a surprise.

"it's the best new years thing i could have.

I definielty didn't think she would come almost a month early though."

Jenkins actual due date was set for january 25th.

Jenkins has a 2 year old son at home who she says is very eager to meet his new little sister.

