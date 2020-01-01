Global  

Resolutions for 2020

Resolutions for 2020Some locals are starting 2020 with a few resolutions in mind.
Resolutions for 2020

- back on the mississippi gulf- coast....some locals are- starting 2020 with a few- resolutions in mind.- we spoke with some community- members to hear what goals they- plan to accomplish this year.

- and while some try to go all- out, other's, like jason- - - - rem-bert, are just trying to- keep it simple.

- - "most people's resolutions is i'm - gonna lose like 100lbs or - whatever, so i just try to keep- it realistc.

I'm a realist so a- lot of- times the goals that i set are- - - - just really simple."

"i think usually stick to them.

Last yea- i started getting healthy aroun- new - - - - years and i ended up losing - about 30lbs.

During the holiday- i kind of went off track- but we're getting back to it."

No matter how big or small the- goal though, the gulf coast has- great plans for 2020.

- - "my new year's resolution would be to - keep my business off the ground- keep it going.

I just wanna do- my best to evolve as a- person, as a husband, as a- father, grow in my faith more,- and just treat people the - way that i want to be treated."

"definitely to get in shape, go to the gym everyday, and just b- healthy in general.

- trying to get in shape for my - kids.

They're outrunning me and- - - - that's



