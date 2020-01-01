Campeonato nacional anual de toros en Red Bluff 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Campeonato nacional anual de toros en Red Bluff Personas en Red Bluff celebraron el año nuevo con el Campeonato Nacional Anual de Toros. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Campeonato nacional anual de toros en Red Bluff Millones.### aqí en el norte del estado, la gente recibó el año nuevo de muchas formas entre ellas montando toros. El campeonato nacional anual de toros comenó en red bluff el martes por la noche, con jinetes de todas las edades. Dinny es un niño de 6 años que gano el año pasado y se lleó el campeonato otra vez el ía de ayer. Los jinetes de toros dicen que aman competir por la diversón. Los negocios del rea dicen que este evento aumenta sus





You Might Like

Tweets about this