A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 02:37s
A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie Trailer HD - Watch the official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

In theatres March 20.

Plot synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.
0
Emily Blunt is On the Run in 'A Quiet Place 2' Trailer - Watch!

The trailer for A Quiet Place Part II has been released! The trailer for the upcoming horror movie...
Just Jared


Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe In 'A Quiet Place Part II' First Trailer [Video]Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe In 'A Quiet Place Part II' First Trailer

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Noah Jupe, John Krasinski and more star in this first trailer for 'A Quiet Place Part II'. Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the..

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 02:38

A Quiet Place: Part II - Official Trailer [Video]A Quiet Place: Part II - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for A Quiet Place: Part II starring Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou! Release Date: March 20, 2020 A Quiet Place: Part..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:37

