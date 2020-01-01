A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie

A Quiet Place Part 2 Movie Trailer HD - Watch the official trailer for A Quiet Place Part II.

In theatres March 20.

Plot synopsis: Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence.

Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.