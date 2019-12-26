Global  

Glen Burnie hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

Glen Burnie hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

Glen Burnie hospital welcomes first baby of 2020

At 8 pounds 9 ounces, baby Amar Anthony Morgan made his entrance into the world.

Born 22 minutes into the new year, he's taking home title of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center's first baby of 2020.
Maryland's 'Baby New Year' 2020 Born In Glen Burnie [Video]Maryland's 'Baby New Year' 2020 Born In Glen Burnie

Amar was crowned Baby New Year for being the first baby born at the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center -- and possibly in the entire state of Maryland -- this decade.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore

Palmetto General Welcomes First Christmas Baby Of The Year

Yuniel was the first Christmas baby of the year born at Palmetto General Hospital.

Yuniel was the first Christmas baby of the year born at Palmetto General Hospital.

Credit: CBS4 Miami

