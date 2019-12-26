Glen Burnie hospital welcomes first baby of 2020 37 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:19s - Published Glen Burnie hospital welcomes first baby of 2020 At 8 pounds 9 ounces, baby Amar Anthony Morgan made his entrance into the world. Born 22 minutes into the new year, he's taking home title of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center's first baby of 2020.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Chris PIlz Glen Burnie hospital welcomes first baby of 2020 https://t.co/0pUaMpKid9 37 minutes ago WMAR-2 News At 8 pounds 9 ounces, baby Amar Anthony Morgan made his entrance into the world. Born 22 minutes into the new year,… https://t.co/FBoWTjeXJK 2 hours ago