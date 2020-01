Every 'first 2020 baby' born at each Catholic Health hospital is a girl

THAT MIDNIGHTANTICIPATION..."4,3,2,1 HAPPY NEWYEAR..."IS NOTHINGCOMPARED TOCOUNTING DOWN FOR9 MONTHS."SHE IS OUR ROSE"JULIA DZUBELLA ANDTHOMAS SADLERSPENT THE NEW YEARRINGING IN A BRANDNEW BUNDLE OF JOY.SAY HELLO TO EDENROSE SADLER.EDEN IS THE FIRSTBABY BORN ATCATHOLIC HEALTH'SHOSPITALS IN THENEW YEAR."I DIDN'T THINK WEWERE GUNNA MAKE ITTO NEW YEARS."DZUBELLA THOUGHTEDEN WAS GUNNA BEBORN BACK IN 2019."LIKE 11:30 THEY BROKEMY WATER ANDTYPICALLY I HAVE MYBABIES QUICK SO ITHOUGHT SHE WASGUNNA MAKE ITBEFORE MIDNIGHT BUTSHE HAD OTHERPLANS."NOW RESTINGPEACEFULLYALONGSIDE A BEARBIGGER THAN SHE IS."SHE DOESN'T WANNAOPEN HERE EYES IT'STOO BRIGHT"AFTER ALL SHE DIDHAVE QUITE THENIGHT-- ENTERING THEWORLD AT 1:35 A-M.HER PARENTS DIDN'TTHINK THAT WASEARLY ENOUGH TO BEFIRST."ACTUALLY I DIDN'TTHINK WE'D HAVE THENEW YEARS BABYBECAUSE IT WAS 1:30, ITHOUGHT SOMEONEELSE WOULD BEAT USTO IT."2020 IS THE YEAR OFTHE GIRL FORCATHOLIC HEALTH.THE FIRST BABIESBORN AT CATHOLICHEALTH'S TWO OTHERHOSPITALS WEREALSO GIRLSTHE DZUBELLA-SADLER FAMILY HAS ALOT TO CELEBRATEDURING FUTURE NEWYEARS."WE'LL ALWAYS HAVE ABIG PARTY"FILLED WITH LOTS OFPRESENTS."A BIRTHDAY RIGHTAFTER CHRISTMAS"SOME PERKS TO AJANUARY 1STBIRTHDAY- YOU'LLALWAYS HAVEFIREWORKS."FIREWORKS"IN BUFFALO,