Hate working out? Group fitness might be the answer

7 EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER TAYLOREPPS SHOWS US ONEOF THE MOSTPOPULAR NEWTRENDS TO GET YOUBACK INTO SHAPE.STEPPING A NEW YEARIS A CHANCE TO STARTOVER.MANY PEOPLE ARESETTING GOALS ANDMAKING NEW YEAR'SRESOLUTIONS.STEFANIE"ORGANIZATION ANDSELF CARE.I TEND TOBEAT MYSELF UP ALOT."TERESA "JUST TO STAYIN SHAPE, STAYHEALTHY."

I TEND TOBEAT MYSELF UP ALOT."TERESA "JUST TO STAYIN SHAPE, STAYHEALTHY.""YES, IT'S THAT TIME OFYEAR, WHENEVERYONE STARTSGRABBING THEIR GYMGEAR AND DOINGTHINGS TO GET ALITTLE HEALTHIER, LIKEGOING FOR A RUN, BUTSOMETIMES IT'S HARDTO KEEP UP WITH."CHARLENE "IT'S REALLYEASY TO SAY WE'LLJUST STARTTOMORROW, BUT THENTOMORROW DOESN'TCOME."CHARLENE KOLOWZASPENT THE DAY ATBIKE OR BAR ONELWMOOD DOING ASTEP CLASS.CHARLENE "I'M BACKAND I'M READY TOSTART THE NEW YEARRIGHT."SHE FINDS IT EASIERCOMING TO GROUPCLASSES LIKE THISONE.TERESA AND ANGELAGERTH TRIED IT OUTFOR THE FIRST TIMETODAY.ANGELA "THIS KIND OFHELPS US STAY ONTRACK, YOU KNOW IT'SSOMETHING NEWEVERY DAY."STEFANIE "GROUPFITNESS IS SOPOPULAR, YOU SEESTUDIOS POPPING UPEVERYWHERE.

PEOPLEWANT TO DO THISTOGETHER."STEFANIE MARTINELLITEACHES STEP ANDSPIN AT BIKE OR BAR...WHICH WASSUPPOSED TO BECLOSED FOR THEHOLIDAY.STEFANIE "I TEXTED MYBOSS AND SAID 'AREWE OPEN ON NEWYEAR'S DAY' AND SHESAID NO, I'M LIKE WENEED TO CHANGETHAT.

EVERY CLASSWAS FULL.

EVERYONEWANTS TO START THENEW YEAR OFF THERIGHT WAY."TERESA "IT'S A LITTLEBIT MORE EXPENSIVETHAN A REGULAR GYM,BUT I THINK IT'S WORTHIT.

NOT SURE WHATCLASS IS FOR YOU?GERTH USES THE APPCLASS PASS, AFITNESSSUBSCRIPTION THATGIVES YOU ACCESS TODIFFERENT STUDIOS.TERESA "FORSOMEBODY GETTINGINTO SOMETHING,FINDING OUT WHATTHEY LIKE, THAT'S AREALLY GOOD OPTION."AND TO HELP CUTCOSTS..CLASS PASS ISOFFERING A FREEMONTH TO START THENEW YEAR.