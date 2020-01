New year, new beginning for the Buffalo Diocese

IT."THE BUFFALOCATHOLIC DIOCESE ISHOPING FOR A YEARFULL OF HEALING --AFTER A 7EYEWITNESS NEWS I-TEAM INVESTIGATIONINTO CLERGY SEXABUSE LED TO THERESIGNATION OFBISHOP RICHARDMALONE.WE GET THE STORYTONIGHT FROM 7EYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER OLIVIAPROIA.2020 BRINGS A NEWBEGINNING FOR THEBUFFALO DIOCESE.FATHER: THE NEWYEAR FOR THE CHURCHOF BUFFALO IS GOINGTO BE A YEAR OFRECONCILIATION ANDHEALING AS WECONTINUE TO WORKTHROUGH THETROUBLES OF THEPAST.HEALING THAT WILL BELED BY INTERIMBISHOP EDWARDSCHARFENBERGER.JENNIE: IT SEEMS LIKEHE'S ACTUALLY TRYINGTO MAKE ADIFFERENCE.

HEREALIZES THAT HENEEDS TO BE ASPIRITUAL... IT'S OURCHURCHES SOULTHAT'S HURTINGANDTHAT NEEDS HEALING.FATHER: WE NEED TOWORK ON THAT WELIVE WHAT WE SAY ANDWHAT WE PREACHFATHER DON WATKINSHAS ONLY BEEN APRIEST FOR 6MONTHS.

BUT HE SAYSHE'S PREPARED TOWORK WITH THE NEWBISHOP AS HE LEADSTHE CHURCHFORWARD.FATHER: WE'VE BEENGIVEN A GREATCHALLENGE IS HOWTHAT FEELS.BOTH BISHOPSCHARFENBERGERAND FATHER WATKINSSAY THEY BELIEVETRANSPARENCY WILLHELP MEND THERELATIONSHIPBETWEEN CLERGYAND LAITY.FATHER: SO WE HOPETHAT AT SOME POINT INTIME THAT WE CANPROPERLY RESTORETRUST TO ALL THOSEWHO HAD THAT SENSEOF TRUST VIOLATED BYREALLY CRIMINALS.THEY WERE CRIMINALS.NO ONE KNOWS HOWLONG IT WILL TAKEBUT FATHER WATSONSAYS RESTORINGTHAT TRUST WIILLBEGIN THIS YEAR -2020 IS WHEN THEPROCESS STARTS.JENNIE: IT IS GOING TOTAKE TIME.I DON'TTHINK IT'S GOING TOMAGICALLY BE FIXEDTHIS YEAR.

BUT I THINKTHAT WITH THE NEWYEAR AND NEWCHANGES THERE WILLBE A RENEWED SENSEOF HOPE.IN BUFFALO, OLIVIAPROIA, 7