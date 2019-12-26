Global  

Arteta: I think Xhaka will stay

Arteta: I think Xhaka will stay

Arteta: I think Xhaka will stay

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta believes midfielder Granit Xhaka will stay and be a ‘tremendous player’ for the club, amid links over a move to Hertha Berlin.
