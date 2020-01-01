Global  

Iran-Backed Militiamen Have Withdrawn From US Embassy Compound In Baghdad

Iran-Backed Militiamen Have Withdrawn From US Embassy Compound In BaghdadCBS4's Johny Fernandez shares the details.
US troops fire tear gas at pro-Iran protesters in Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — U.S. troops fired tear gas on Wednesday to disperse pro-Iran protesters who were...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CTV News


Militiamen withdraw from U.S. Embassy but Iraq tensions linger

Iran-backed militiamen withdrew from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad on Wednesday after two days...
Denver Post - Published


1_ftl

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Iran-Backed Militiamen Have Withdrawn From US Embassy Compound In Baghdad) For… https://t.co/OXpkPFrQFz 12 minutes ago

NewsCenter1

KNBN-TV Rapid City Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with Amer… https://t.co/aqQttsdxLV 29 minutes ago

halomoma

Rose Basco RT @jcdwms: So help could have made it to the #Benghazi embassy to save #AmbChristopherStevens? Iran-backed militiamen withdraw from siege… 32 minutes ago

somekrazechik

ScarletsEvilTwin RT @Alanna_T7: And THAT'S how it's done when you have a REAL president in charge! @POTUS, you go, boy!! Bravo! "Iran-backed militiamen wit… 1 hour ago

MusingDeb

Hotline THANK YOU PRESIDENT TRUMP!!! WOW...HOW AMAZING IS IT TO FINALLY HAVE A REAL LEADER? Iran-backed militiamen withdra… https://t.co/v5gbVPWgcq 1 hour ago

Michael29149423

Michael brown RT @mgrant76308: JUST IN: Iran-backed militiamen behind an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, have begun retreating from the area… 1 hour ago

jcdwms

Janice (White Woman) So help could have made it to the #Benghazi embassy to save #AmbChristopherStevens? Iran-backed militiamen withdraw… https://t.co/a8vlcBl3Zm 2 hours ago

fotopak

okeh RT @itvnews: Iran-backed militiamen have withdrawn from the US embassy compound in Baghdad after two days of clashes with American security… 2 hours ago


Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad [Video]Protesters leave US embassy compound in Baghdad

As thousands gather to take movement into new year, police fire tear gas and arrest 'pro-democracy' protesters.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published

WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed [Video]WEB EXTRA: US Embassy Stormed

Protesters in Iraq attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and breaking windows. A U.S. official told CBS News that protesters scaled a wall and got into a reception area outside..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:39Published

