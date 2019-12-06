Global  

A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe

A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe

A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe

Coming soon to a theater near you... a transgender Marvel character.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a question-and-answer session.

Feige said Marvel would strive to be diverse and inclusive, reports CNN.com.

A student asked about plans to add more LGBTQ characters to the MCU, specifically transgender ones.

"Yes, absolutely yes.

Very soon.

In a movie we're shooting right now." He did not specify which movie would include the character, or when it would be released.
A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe

