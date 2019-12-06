A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe now < > Embed Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:42s - Published A Trans Character Is Coming To The Marvel Universe Coming soon to a theater near you... a transgender Marvel character. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the news during a question-and-answer session. Feige said Marvel would strive to be diverse and inclusive, reports CNN.com. A student asked about plans to add more LGBTQ characters to the MCU, specifically transgender ones. "Yes, absolutely yes. Very soon. In a movie we're shooting right now." He did not specify which movie would include the character, or when it would be released. 0

