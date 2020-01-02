PCA Rodeo Finals returning to the Coast Coliseum

- cowboy boots, as the p-c-a rode- finals makes it way - back to the coast coliseum in - biloxi.

- the professional cowboy - association - provides rodeo's premier- showcase each year with its - professional cowboy finals rode- competition in- january.- 150 thousand dollars is up for- grabs with events such as - bareback riding, saddleback - bronco riding, steer wrestling- among other activities taking - place.- ceo and president of the p-c-a- bo campbell tells news 25 the - rodeo is a huge attraction in - south mississippi, and you can- expect a spectacular show.- - - - - "you can expect to see the best livestock - in the southeast, and the best- cowboys and cowgirls.

They've - competed in over 100- rodeos to qualify to come here.- and we only take the top 15 in- each event."

- - - tickets for the pca finals rode- range between $17.50 and $35.

- the rodeo kicks off january - 10th, and runs through january- 12th at the