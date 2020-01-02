Global  

PCA Rodeo Finals returning to the Coast Coliseum

PCA Rodeo Finals returning to the Coast Coliseum

PCA Rodeo Finals returning to the Coast Coliseum

Replace your fireworks and champagne for a pair of cowboy boots as the PCA Rodeo Finals makes its way back to the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
PCA Rodeo Finals returning to the Coast Coliseum

- cowboy boots, as the p-c-a rode- finals makes it way - back to the coast coliseum in - biloxi.

- the professional cowboy - association - provides rodeo's premier- showcase each year with its - professional cowboy finals rode- competition in- january.- 150 thousand dollars is up for- grabs with events such as - bareback riding, saddleback - bronco riding, steer wrestling- among other activities taking - place.- ceo and president of the p-c-a- bo campbell tells news 25 the - rodeo is a huge attraction in - south mississippi, and you can- expect a spectacular show.- - - - - "you can expect to see the best livestock - in the southeast, and the best- cowboys and cowgirls.

They've - competed in over 100- rodeos to qualify to come here.- and we only take the top 15 in- each event."

- - - tickets for the pca finals rode- range between $17.50 and $35.

- the rodeo kicks off january - 10th, and runs through january- 12th at the




