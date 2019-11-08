'I think he's a special young man.'

C1 3 tech.

A year later...he's their starting center.

Hudson got his first start in early september and went on to be named a freshman all- american by the athletic.

Taking on the kinda hometown team will be hudson's 11th start of the season.

Vrginia tech head coach justin fuente...is happy the kentucky kid is on his side.

And you know solid blue can't touch down in charlotte without catching up