105-year-old Canton woman carries on New Year's tradition

105-year-old Canton woman carries on New Year’s tradition

105-year-old Canton woman carries on New Year’s tradition

It is a New Years tradition for a lot of us in Mississippi....you can't end the day without a plate of black eye peas and cabbage.

A 105 year old woman from Canton cooked up some for her family today.

Tonight she is sharing the meaning behind the southern tradition and also her secret to a long life.
