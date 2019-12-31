New record for local campaign supporting childhood cancer testing

February.

Doctors diagnose more than 15-thousand cases of childhood cancer every year.

That's according to the c-d-c.

It's why several wabash valley schools stepped up to fight childhood cancer.

Local schools raised money for the "p.s.

We love you" program.

It raises money for riley hospital for children.

The hospital will use that money to figure out a roadmap for treating childhood cancer.

Several local schools came together to raise thousands of dollars.

News 10 spoke with the founders of the p.s.

We love you program.

They have first hand experience with childhood cancer.

They say the money the schools raised will go a long way.

"we don't know a lot of people that can write a million dollar check while that is wonderful and we hope to meet those people.

Everybody can do something.we kind of use the tag line every dollar counts.

If its just the change in their pockets or a 10 dollar t-shirt they've bought all of that adds up.

" for a break down of which local schools contributed and how much... just go