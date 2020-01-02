Global  

Mentors needed in goal to make 2020 'bigger' for local youth

Mentors needed in goal to make 2020 'bigger' for local youth

Mentors needed in goal to make 2020 'bigger' for local youth

Big Brothers Big Sisters Wabash Valley hopes community members will join in making 2020 'bigger.'
0
Mentors needed in goal to make 2020 'bigger' for local youth

A local group hopes to make 20-20 "bigger."

"big brothers ..

Big sisters of the wabash valley" is *still in need of mentors.

There are 25 boys on the waiting list for a "big."

The program is looking for male mentors ..

And female littles.

Getting involved could change a child's life.

You only have to give "four hours" of your time each month.

Organization leaders say volunteering could make a great new year's resolution.

You never know the difference you could make in a child's life just by simply caring about them, calling on them, taking them out.

You could take them to the park, you could take them to the movies.

We've put information about how to get involved on our website.

That's w-t-h-i t-v dot com.

There are also events coming up to support big brothers ..

Big sisters.

You may know it as "bowl for kids' sake."

There are "three" options to support clay and vigo counties in




CASYTerreHaute

January is National Mentoring Month

