HANNUKAH STABBING

Hate crime charges have been filed against the man accused of a stabbing attack during a hanukkah celebration.

3?yea?old grafton thomas appeared in federal court in white plains, new york monday.

Investigators say grafton was armed with a machete?

And he's accused of storming into a rabbi's home over the weekend?

And stabbing five people.

The victims suffered serious injuries.

According to a criminal complaint?

Investigators found handwritten journals at the suspect's home?

Expressing ant?semitic views.

His family confirms he has a long history of mental illness.



