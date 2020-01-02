Global  

'Dons Ready to Begin Summit League Play

Hey good evening everyone... well when you say a team has to replace the best player the program's ever had, you tend to think not so great of things for the season that's to come after...so far that hasn't been the case for purdue fort wayne... the dons replaced john konchar, stuck themselves in a grueling nonconference slate that featured ohio state..and they're still 7-8 just about midway through their season... and now as they get set to begin summit league play on wednesday, this group has started to gel, and they believe their best basketball is ahead of them... the men play south dakota new year's day as part of a doubleheader with the women..

Men tip at 3... women at 12- 30...




