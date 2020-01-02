Global  

Motorcyclists spend New Years riding in 2nd annual Polar Bear Benefit Run

Motorcyclists spend New Years riding in 2nd annual Polar Bear Benefit RunThe event was a 70-mile motorcycle ride throughout Douglas County.
At 4:30 and full highlights of the game on kezi 9 news at 6.

Reporting live in eugene i'm michael sevren kezi 9 news.

More than 30 motorcyclists started their new year by riding in the 2nd annual polar bear benefit run this morning.

The group took a ride around douglas county.

Anyone who participated was required to pay five dollars to the oregon riders society south chapter, which is a group of motorcycle enthusiasts that fundraise money for the community.

Organizers say the money raised today will be donated to elementary schools to pay for lunch for low-income students.

They say they raised a couple hundred dollars last year&amp; and they intend to do the same thing this year.

Dave sayler, president, oregon riders society south:?weather wasn as cooperative as last year, but the more the merrier.

The more people we get in, the more donates we get, the more schools we can help?

The bikers started their ride in the old k-mart parking lot on north west stewart parkway at 9 am.

They lasted 70 miles before stopping at elmer restaurant for a group




