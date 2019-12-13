Fireworks are a very popular way to ring in the New Year

Newscenter 25s tania tchalikan has more.

Fireworks are loud, colorful and really beautiful to look at.

Most people associate fireworks with the 4th of july.

However, many people want to start the new year with some spark and a big bang, literally.

Surprisingly sales are much more around this time of year than during the 4th of july holiday.

Alamo fireworks in victoria manager says that this is their busiest time of the year.

For this particular part of texas new years is our best selling period we actually outsell new years we sell a little bit more than we do for the 4th of july in this particular part of texas.

Customers spend over 3000 dollars on purchases here and they get a lot of returning customers.

Here in victoria it is important to remember the safety guidelines and to have fireworks outside the city limits.

Patriot park we basically tell them whatever neighborhood you happen to be in to make sure it's okay to shoot them in that particular area.

Patriot park is one place many people go for their fireworks, which is supervised by the city.

Wherever you may be this new years eve be sure to be careful and make sure you're outside of city limits before sparking the fireworks.

In victoira, im tania tchalikian for your hometown news.

