Today marked the first day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois now < > Embed Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:57s - Published Today marked the first day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois Hundreds of people stood in line for more than six hours for Sunnyside Lakeview Dispensary on Chicago's north side Wednesday morning.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Today marked the first day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois TODAY'S TMJ4.





Recent related news from verified sources Inside the joyful three-hour wait for recreational pot in Metro East (photos) Honking cars, Grateful Dead music and a collection of food trucks awaited the hundreds of people...

bizjournals - Published 6 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this