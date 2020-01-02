Empezamos el año sin lluvia en el valle 10 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KHSL - Published Empezamos el año sin lluvia en el valle Con temperaturas en los 50’s, el año nuevo nos trajo un día seco y pocas nubosidades hacia la tarde. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Empezamos el año sin lluvia en el valle Lluvias pasajeras en las montañas del norte encapotado en la manana y mayormnet soleado enla tarde conditions secas en el valle





