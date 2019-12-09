Global  

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safe

Safe Ridez, getting you and your car home safeIf you plan to drink on New Years Eve plan a sober ride home.
To eventually move into many of you might be planning to spend new years eve out on the town.

While you're popping champagne á make sure you have a safe ride home.

Kimt news 3's isabella basco is looking into how a rochester company not only drives you home á but your car too.

She joins us live.

Isabella á how are they preparing for tomorrow?

Katie... tomorrow night... here's a safe and creative way to get home safely tomorrow: hire a motorist to drive your car home for the evening while getting a ride with another designated driver.

The owner tells me why it works.

15 percent of americans will d their new year's eve at a public gathering or at a party.

That's according to wallethub.... a personal finance website.

"new year's eve is traditionally one of our top days of the year we are going to have all the cars we can field out on the street."

We caught a ride with peter bartz á the owner of saferidez llc.

He tells us the biggest mistakes people make when it comes to their driving safety.

"the number one thing i see is people not maintaining their vehicles whether it be ball tires, poor windshield wipers or brakes that need to be serviced."

And with blowing snow on the roadways tomorrow... bartz says caution is necessary.

"always be aware of the weather conditions, the other thing is there tends to be peak times when people want to go home, i expect one right around shortly after midnight and then again after 2:00."

Thinking ahead about getting home safely not only protects you á but will make for a better... more peaceful community.

"a lot of people out celebrating tomorrow, it's not always bartz says their second and third busiest days are st.

Patrick's day and halloween.

Thank you isabella.

Wallet hub also reports 45 percent of americans will spend tomorrow with families and 24 percent of americans will celebrate the holiday




