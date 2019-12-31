Global  

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review
2019: Minnesota High School Sports Year in Review

For our local sports and we're looking back on the biggest moments.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland will walk you through the year in minnesota.

2019 was a busy year for minnesota sports.

We start in on the mat as we crowned six state champions.

Albert lea's zach glazier, dover eyota's michael nelson, kasson mantorville's bennett berge, carlos ruffo and patrick kennedy and gmloks's jackson hale won state titles.

"honestly it was just pure adrenaline, i was just excited and i'm like, i think i can do a backflip right now."

On the hardwood the austin packers showed in both boy's and girl's basketball that they're a force to be reckoned with, with each making impressive state tournament runs.

It was a year for the record books for the spring grove lions, behind sharpshooting alex folz, made it to their first state tournament in basketball.

And it was a year of goodbyes.

2019 marked the final time matthew hurt suited up for the john marshall rockets, no doubt the best basketball player in the med city's history.

"great coaches, great teammates you know i had a lot of fun i think my teammates did too, i'm always going to remember this in my life."

In baseball, it was the packers again... austin advanced to their first state tournament in 29 years.

And just north of them the hayfield vikings ventured to their first state tournament... beyond a young, inexperienced team, the vikings put themselves on the class a map.

"it's our first time, it's a learning experience, we got a lot of young guys, we're ready to come back here anytime soon."

And in softball, the lourdes eagles gave rochester its latest state title, winning their first in program history.

"it's everything to me, we've been working for this for so long, uh it's just an awesome feeling."

In volleyball it was the stewartville tigers turn to take their place at the top of the podium.

An emotional year that culminated in a state championship.

"instant chills, i mean we its just, it's unreal i just dropped to the floor."

In football, the awesome blossoms finally got it done, ruling class a after an undefeated season.

Head coach chad gimbel waited 23 years for this moment and could barley hold back the tears.

"23 years i was a head coach and been here, this is our fourth time so to finally break through with this




