Where Love Found Me Movie (2016)

Where Love Found Me Movie (2016)

Where Love Found Me Movie (2016)

Where Love Found Me Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Daring escapes, hilarious stunts-and danger turn a Hollywood director's world upside down when he meets a band of street kids living in the slum.

Director: David Bolt Writers: Brian Godawa, Austin Sheeley, David Bolt Stars: Kaitlin Cheung, Andrew Cheney, James Kyson
