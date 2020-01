Five babies born on New years Day

RANG IN THE NEW YEAR2020..

FIVE BABES IN KERN COUNTYMADE BY THEIR WAY INTO THEWORLD AT MIDNIGHT AND JUST A FEWMINUTES AFTER.I PUSHED THREE TIMES AND THENSHEWAS OUT, I DIDN'T EXPECT HER TOBE A NEW YEARS BABYALINA TAKHAR MADE HER ENTRANCEAT EXACTLYMIDNIGHT- MAKING HER THE FIRSTBABY IN KERN COUNTY AND INTOTHE NEW DECADE..

SHE WAS NOTSCHEDULED TOARRIVE UNTIL JAN 3RD.SHE IS JASMIN AND HER HUSBANDGURGEET TAKHAR'S FIRSTBORN.SHE IS ALREADY MAKING RECORDSWITHOUT REALIZING IT.AND ACCORDING TO KERN MEDICALHOSPITAL OFFICALS ALINA ISTHE FIRST BABY TO DO THIS IN THEPAST SEVERAL YEARS.I FEEL LIKE HER BEING BORN NEWYEARS DAYDURING THE NEW DECADE MEANS ANEW CHAPTER AND BEGINNING FOR USAND I AM VERY EXCITED, SHE MEANSTHE WORLD TO ME.TAKHAR SAYS SHE FEELS GREATAFTER GIVING BIRTH TO HERSEVEN POUND AND FOUR OUNCESBUNDLE OF JOY.

AND JUST A FEWMILES AWAY AT MEMORIAL HOSPITALDIEGO FLORINO WASBORN TO THE FLORINO FAMILY.HE WEIGHS 7 POUNDS AND WAS BORNAT12:02 AND I'M REALLY HAPPYTHE NOW MOTHER OF TWO SAYS SHEHAS ONLY BEEN IN BAKERSFIELD FOR6 MONTHS AN IS GRATEFUL TO HAVEA HEALTHY NEW ADDITION12:02 AND I'M REALLY HAPPYTHE NOW MOTHER OF TWO SAYS SHEHAS ONLY BEEN IN BAKERSFIELD FOR6 MONTHS AN IS GRATEFUL TO HAVEA HEALTHY NEW ADDITIONWE DIDN'T KNOW WHAT TIME IT WASGONNA BEAND THEN THEY TOLD ME IT WAS ATTHAT TIME AND I WAS LIKE WOWHERE AT 23ABC WE WANT TO WISHALL THE FAMILIES AND THEIRBUNDLE OFJOYS A HAPPY NEW YEAR ANDANOTHER CONGRATULATIONS.

