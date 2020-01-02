Global  

Gas tax in Oregon goes up as 2020 starts

By 2024 the gas tax will be 40 cents.

That's still lower than Washington and California.
Starting today drivers in oregon will have to pay more at the pump.

The oregon gas tax was raised by two cents a gallon for a total of 36 cents.

It's the second of 4 planned increases that oregon lawmakers approved in 2017.

All the money collected will go to help pay for highway construction and repairs.

I could drive across town maybe save a couple cents but 50 cents here or there is probably not going to break me.

By 2024, the gas tax will be 40 cents.

That's still lower than washington and california.




