Oregon, Wisconsin Fans Flock To Pasadena For Rose Bowl

Oregon, Wisconsin Fans Flock To Pasadena For Rose Bowl

Oregon, Wisconsin Fans Flock To Pasadena For Rose Bowl

From a sea of red to a field of green, thousands of college football fans descended on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in hopes of leaving winners.
Ducks, Badgers hope to put on another thriller at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — When Oregon and Wisconsin met in the Rose Bowl eight years ago, two...
Seattle Times

Dozens Of Pallets Of Beer Arrive In Pasadena For The Rose Bowl Between Wisconsin And Oregon

It's great
Daily Caller


alaturkanews

Alaturka News Oregon, Wisconsin Fans Flock To Pasadena For Rose Bowl https://t.co/fs1RiR52Qt https://t.co/qUhFYWIPMV 13 hours ago

1SillyBlondegir

Silly RT @KATUNews: We smell roses! 🌹 There are a lot of Ducks fans in Pasadena, California today, hoping Oregon comes home with a win. https:… 18 hours ago

KATUNews

KATU News We smell roses! 🌹 There are a lot of Ducks fans in Pasadena, California today, hoping Oregon comes home with a wi… https://t.co/DY7THCfDOj 18 hours ago


Web Extra: Joe Rudoph on Oregon defense (12/27/19)

Oregon and Wisconsin face off in the Rose Bowl on January 1st at 2:10 pm on ESPN.

Credit: KEZIPublished

Web Extra Pt. 1: Andy Avalos on Rose Bowl trip (12/27/19)

Oregon and Wisconsin face off in the Rose Bowl on January 1st at 2:10 pm on ESPN.

Credit: KEZIPublished

