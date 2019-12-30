Oregon, Wisconsin Fans Flock To Pasadena For Rose Bowl
|
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:27s - Published < > Embed
Oregon, Wisconsin Fans Flock To Pasadena For Rose Bowl
From a sea of red to a field of green, thousands of college football fans descended on the Rose Bowl in Pasadena in hopes of leaving winners.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — When Oregon and Wisconsin met in the Rose Bowl eight years ago, two...
Seattle Times - Published
|It's great
Daily Caller - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources