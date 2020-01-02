DUCKS ARE VICTORIOUS IN PASADENA

6" a back and forth nail biter of a game in pasadena tonight... the oregon ducks come out with a win over wisconsin... in the war of the roses.

Renee, matthew mccaughaney once said he makes movies...he puts narratives together for dramatic purposes...and no one in hollywood can ever write a script better than the rose bowl.

Tonight's game certainly applies to that logic.

It's was a heavy weight fight between two power 5 programs. and oregon came out on top.

It was the oregon defense and the legs of quarterback justin herbert that proved to be the difference maker.

Herbert ran for three scores.

He was unstoppable on the ground with that stiuff arm.

And then how can you forget about the defnese and special teams. they forced four turnovers and now the ducks are rose bowl champions.

Needless to say, there will be a lot of celebrating tonight.

In pasadena.

And eugene.

