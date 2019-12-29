OHP: Carjacking suspect taken into custody after pursuit

MISSOURI.... TURNS INTO ACHASE ENDING IN CREEKCOUNTY.

INVESTIGATORS SAY AMAN AND HIS PET GOAT... WEREINSIDE THE VEHICLE WHEN ITWAS TAKEN.

TWO WORKS FORYOU'S VINCENT HILL... TAKESUS THROUGH HOW THE SUSPECTWAS ARRESTED... AFTERCROSSING STATE LINES.THIS IS WHERE A PURSUITENDED THAT STARTED AS AKIDNAPPING IN MISSOURI.CREEK COUNTY POLICE SAY THESUSPECT RAN FROM THEVEHICLE... ACROSS U-S 412AND INTO THE WOODS... BEFOREBEING CAUGHT.POLICE SAY IT BEGAN EARLYTHIS MORNING... A MAN WasSLEEPING INSIDE HIS FRIEND'SPICKUP... IN CARTHAGEMISSOURI."A male subject got insidehis vehicle... held him atgunpoint and then drove himto a couple of otherlocations and they ended upcoming back to the Sapulpaarea just west of Sapulpa.""the gunman forced him andthe goat out of the vehiclehere in creek county."the victim then called 9-1-1and police found him NEAR241ST STREET WEST AVE AND71STSTREET SOUTH.

AUTHORITIESUSED TECHNOLOGY... TO FINDTHE TRUCK."OnStar was contacted andthey were able to send out asignal to the vehicle andfound the location of it inSand Springs.

Sand Springsofficers were able to locatethe vehicle...tried to stopit."WHEN THE DRIVER TOOK OFF...ONSTAR WAS ABLE TO SLOW DOWNTHE TRUCKAND OFFICERS USED SPIKESTRIPS to bring it to astop.

THE SUSPECT RAN INTOTHE WOODS BEFORE BEINGCAUGHT.

POLICE IDENTIFIEDTHE SUSPECT AS FORTY YEAROLD BRANDON WAYNE KIRBY OFMANNFORD, WHO THEY SAY THEYKNOW ALL TOO WELL.

KIRBY ISCHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING ANDFELON IN POSSESSION OF AWEAPON.

HE'S STILL AT THECREEK COUNTY JAIL.DURING THE ORDEAL, THEVICTIM WAS PISTOL WHIPPEDSEVERAL TIMES.

HE WASTRANSPORTED TO THE HOSPITALWITH MINOR INJURIES.

