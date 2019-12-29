Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night. Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out of another match.

