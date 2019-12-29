Global  

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arteta speaks after Arsenal beat Man Utd 2-0

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and rival Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discuss the Gunners' 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday night.

Arteta said Granit Xhaka would stay at Arsenal, while Solskjaer said Paul Pogba would be out for a further three to four weeks due to the ankle injury which kept him out of another match.
Arsenal beat Man Utd in Arteta's first win

Mikel Arteta earns his first win as Arsenal boss as the Gunners produce a powerful first-half...
BBC News - Published Also reported by •BBC Sport


Nicolas Pepe backed to shine for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal welcome Man Utd to Emirates

Nicolas Pepe backed to shine for Mikel Arteta as Arsenal welcome Man Utd to EmiratesMikel Arteta is yet to win as Arsenal manager but there are early signs that he is getting his own...
Daily Star - Published


Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat [Video]Mikel Arteta: We need to be stronger for longer after Chelsea defeat

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says he is "very disappointed" by his club's performance after conceding two late goals at home against their west London rivals Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published

