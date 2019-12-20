Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Brian Gotter is tracking your evening weather for January 1, 2020

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 03:13s - Published < > Embed
Brian Gotter is tracking your evening weather for January 1, 2020Happy New Year! Brian Gotter is tracking your evening forecast.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Brian Gotter is tracking your evening Storm Team 4Cast for Sunday December 22 [Video]Brian Gotter is tracking your evening Storm Team 4Cast for Sunday December 22

The warmer temperatures are remaining in the forecast. Brian is tracking everything that you need to know.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:54Published

Brian Gotter's evening forecast for 12/19 [Video]Brian Gotter's evening forecast for 12/19

More spring-like weather than winter in these parts for Christmas, according to Brian Gotter.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.