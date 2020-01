Bikers meet in Gilroy for new year’s burritos

RUN IN GILROY.TO BE CLEAR THERE'SNO ONE ACTUALLYRUNNING.BIKERS ARE MAKINGTHEIR WAY TO CIELITOLINDO TO GET ABURRITO.IT'S A TRADITIONTHAT'S BEEN HAPPENINGSINCE 1982.ACTION NEWSREPORTER KYLA LINVILLETAKES A LOOK AT HOW AQUICK BITE TO EATTURNED INTO A MASSGATHERING.

ORDER UP AS THOUSANDSOF BIKERS ARE RINGINGIN THE NEW YEAR WITH ABURRITO FROM CIELITOLINDO IN GILROY.AN ANNUAL NEW YEARDAY EVENT THAT BEGANWITH A SMALL GROUP..LORIE CHELL, WAS PART OFTHE FIRST RIDE 07:44:32"WE WERE ALL HAVING APOKER ON NEW YEAR'S EVE,WE WOKE UP THE NEXT DAYAND TIRED TO FIGURE OUTWHAT WE WERE GOING TODO.CHARLIE SAID, LET'S GO TOGILROY AND GET A BURRITO.SO, THERE WAS 8 OF US ONTHAT FIRST RUN." 07:44:43BUTT TO GRINIL KAHANNA,OWNER'S SON 07:27:16"MOTORCYCLISTS WERECOMING ABOUT 40SOMETHING YEARS AGODOWN MONTEREY FROMREDWOOD CITY JUST TO FINDTHE FIRST PLACE WITH ABURRITO.

AND THIS WAS THATPLACE." 07:27:25MOTORCYCLE NATSIT'S NOW FILLING THESTREETS OF DOWNTOWN.SOME COMING FORDECADES.RON DESOTO, CONTRA COSTA07:40:02 "34 YEARS, IN AROW.

THIS MONTH WILL BE34 YEARS." 07:40:06 WITHSO MANY PEOPLESHOWING UP, THERE'S ALOT OF PREPARATIONSBEHIND THE SCENES.GRISELDA AVALIA, OWNER07:32:31 "WE STARTPLANNING IF NOT MONTHSAHEAD, WEEKS AHEAD.IT'S JUST CRAZY IN THEKITCHEN WITH ALL THE HELPTHAT GOES BACK THERE, BUTTHEY'RE JUST GREAT PEOPLE.THEY WAIT FOR US BECAUSESOMETIMES THE FOOD TAKESLITTLE WHILE." 07:32:45AND IT'S BRINGINGPEOPLE FROM ALL WALKSOF LIFE INTO ONE PLACE.GRINIL KAHANNA, OWNER'SSON 07:34:44 "SOME OFTHESE GUYS ARE INCONSTRUCTION, SOME OFTHE ARE DOCTORS, SOME OFTHEM ARE LAWYERS.WELDERS, SO JUST A LITTLEBIT OF DIFFERENT PEOPLEHERE." 07:34:53DIFFERENCES THAT HAVEBEEN SET ASIDE TO MAKEA QUICK BURRITO RUN.GENE NELSON, FREMONT07:42:02 "IT'S A GREATEVENT, IT'S GREATCOMRADERY, ANDDEFINITELY GREAT FOOD.I COME FOR THE BURRITOEVERY YEAR." 07:48:11BUTT TO GRINIL KAHANNA,OWNER'S SON 07:30:00 "ILIKE THE RUSH, I LOVE THEPEOPLE.

THESE PEOPLE AREAMAZING.

SOME OF THEMARE WAITING FOR SOMETIME, BUT THEY JUST HAVEA GREAT ATTITUDE."07:30:06 IN GILORY, KYLALINVILLE, KSBW ACTIONNEWS 8