Rio Resolution Run offers a healthy way to start the new year

TRADITION ON THEMONTEREY PENINSULA...THE RIO RESOLUTIONRUN ....A HEALTHY WAYTO START THE NEW YEARBUT ITS ABOUT MORETHAN THAT.ACTION NEWS ANCHORLAUREN SEAVEREXPLAINS.

NATS..."GUN.....GO, GO,GO" MORE THAN ATHOUSAND RUNNERSBEGAN THE NEW YEARON THE RIGHTFOOT.....TAKING PART INTHE 30TH ANNUAL RIORESOLUTION RUNTHROUGH CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA.54.07 THIS IS PROBABLY MY10TH YEAR.

EVERY YEAR IT'SA GREAT WAY TO START THENEW YEAR.48.23 I'M IN TO RUNNINGAND IF I START AND DO THERUN RIGHT OFF THE BAT, I'LLHAVE A GOOD YEAR.

2951.16 IT'S FUN.

AND IT'S AGOOD CAUSE, MONEY GOINGTO CHARITY.

21CENTRAL COAST NON-PROFIT, COASTAL KIDSHOME CARE...THE ONLYPEDIATRIC HOMECAREAGENCY IN NORTHERNCALIFORNIA...SERVING SIX-THOUSANDKIDS A YEAR.10.05.46 THESE KIDS ARETHE SICKEST OF THE SICK.THINK OF IT AS A SQUAD OFNURSES AND SOCIAL WORKERSWHO GO INTO THE HOMEAND TEACH MOM AND DAHOW TO TAKE CARE OF THEKIDS.

55 ONE OFTHOSE KIDS .....JORDANSALAZAR...WHEN HE WASDIAGNOSED WITHLEUKEMIA AT AGE 14.41.37 MY WHOLE BODY WASFEELING ATTACKED AND IJUST DIDN'T WANT TO LEAVEHOME.

IT'S LIKE THEMSENDING AN ANGEL REALLY.4637.58 I WAS ABLE TOSOCIALIZE WITH THEM ANDIT REALLY MEANT THE WORLTO ME AT THAT TIME.

02SALAZAR SAYS DURINGHIS 2 1/2 YEAR BATTLEWITH CANCER....COASTAL KIDS HOMECARE NURSES DID SOMUCH MORE FOR HIM,THAN JUST MEET HISMEDICAL NEEDS.WHICH IS WHY HESAYS THIS FUNDRAISER ISSO IMPORTANT FOR THENON-PROFIT, SO THEYCAN OFFER SERVICES TOOTHER FAMILIES IN NEED.10.05 WE'VE RAISED OVER AMILLION BUCKS FOR LOCALCHARITIES OVER THE YEARS.08 .... 11.56 WE'VEALWAYS TRIED TO FIND SMALLNON-PROFITS THAT WEREUNDERFUNDED ORUNDERHERALDED AND WHOHAVE A SMALLER BUDGET.02 AND WHETHERYOU CHOOSE TO WALKTHE DOG THROUGH THE5K OR SPRINT THE10K....THE DAY ENDS UPBEING A FUN WAY TOKICK OFF THE NEW YEAR.10.54 IT'S A UNIQUE RUN.IT'S NOT LIKE WHERE PEOPLESET A NEW COURSE RECORD.IT'S ABOUT FAMILY, IT'SABOUT FUN.

IT'S ABOUTSTARTING THE NEW YEAR.02 54.18 IT'S JUST A REALLYHEATHY WAY TO BEGIN ANDTO BE WITH OURCOMMUNITY.48.45 WE'VE KIND OF HAD ACHALLENGING YEAR AND SO ITHINK IT'S GOING TO BE ABETTER YEAR.

51 INCARMEL, LAURENSEAVER, KSBW AN 8.

##COMING UP.DOZENS OF LL