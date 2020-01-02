Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Boilermaker debuts resolution registration

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Boilermaker debuts resolution registration

Boilermaker debuts resolution registration

For the first time ever, the Boilermaker held resolution registration.

Runners were able to go online and register early for the race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Boilermaker debuts resolution registration

Coming as early ... as friday.

For the first time ever, the boilermaker held resolution registration.

Last night, 2 thousand and 20 runners were able to go online and register early for the race.

Thisas all to try and get the runners to get out and start training early.

Within hours of opening, organizers reported that they already sold more than half of the alloed 20 bibs.

D they have reached the cap.... but race organizers want to stress if you didnt register today, there's still plenty of spots.

"and those who werent able to takedvante of itoday have no fear thr are pley left.

Inabout oren weeks march early access.

Th open registration follows a week after."

Those that did register today recieved a free copy of the boilermaker's video training guide.

Today recieved a free copy of the boilermaker's video training guide.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.