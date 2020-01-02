Boilermaker debuts resolution registration

Coming as early ... as friday.

For the first time ever, the boilermaker held resolution registration.

Last night, 2 thousand and 20 runners were able to go online and register early for the race.

Thisas all to try and get the runners to get out and start training early.

Within hours of opening, organizers reported that they already sold more than half of the alloed 20 bibs.

D they have reached the cap.... but race organizers want to stress if you didnt register today, there's still plenty of spots.

"and those who werent able to takedvante of itoday have no fear thr are pley left.

Inabout oren weeks march early access.

Th open registration follows a week after."

Those that did register today recieved a free copy of the boilermaker's video training guide.

