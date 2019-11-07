Urban Fit welcomes new members into their 'family'

Year a lot of people get fitness goals, but sometimes at the starting where you actually are and where you think you are... are in two different places."

that's where one of southern oregon's newest gyms is stepping in.

Urban fit is run by two world class powerlifters that call medford home.

Steve adams senior and junior are co- owners of the gym and have a rich history in southern oregon.

Steve senior, or pops as he's known around urban fit, has been lifting for 42 years.

Steve junior said he's been crawling around on a gym floor since he was about five.

Together they want to help people reach their new year's goals.

steve adams sr. says, "they don't have to have a one-on-one personal trainer.

We'll just help you get to where you want to go.

You need something changed up?

We'll change it."

It's all centered around making the gym less intimidating by making people feel at home.

The way they do that ... welcoming you to the family.

Steve adams sr. says, "when you walk through our door you have become part of our family and we greet you, you're a friend and we will help you."

steve adams jr. says, "we want this to be the last place you come to meaning... if you want to meet your goals and you want the motivation daily to keep coming back, you come to our gym."

And that sense of family is felt by the members of urban fit.

beau crawford says, "i feel like it's almost like it's a big garage gym.

It's a very family atmosphere.

It's like working out with a big family."

the biggest challenge for most people is losing motivation after the initial kick to change their lifestyle.

Urban fit is helping change that.

Adams jr. says, "most places when they go they have to buy training to hold them accountable, someone to call them.

If you have a membership here you're going to be brought into the family.

The foundation of members here will bring you in as their own.

You'll be part of the group."

Adams sr. says, "people should expect friendly service, knowledge, help, and success."

Ultimately, it's up to you to set and strive for your goals.

Josh shelton says, "but who knows maybe when you push yourself and come to urban fit, you might be able to reach those goals... and you have a couple of world class powerlifters to help you get there... thanks fellas."