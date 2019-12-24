working through the holiday

We receive it.... you may have had the day off-- but police, firefighters and many other first responders had to work holidays.

Happy new year, thanks for staying with 4 news now... i'm nia wong...aaron luna has the evening off.... the roads are empty but that doesn't mean everyon else is off.

For many, the first day of the year is just another day of work.

Our nikki torres caught up with some of them for most of these folks, it's out with the holiday spirit and in with the workday grind..

You may have heard the term "weekend warriors" well, these are your holiday warriors.

January first, 20-20.better known as new year's day.for many, that means taking pleasure in a day off.but not everyone gets the same luxury.

Just because it's a holiday, doesn't mean the world stops.

We always need brave officers to protect us.(ápolice car door natsá)we still need firefighters to keep us safe.

And we still need somplace to eat.(árestaurant natsá) 12:00:20:00(sot/colin calvert/server, veraci pizza) ("someone's got to do it.") 02 today, colin calvert is the someone.(árestaurant natsá) 11:59:23:00(sot/colin calvert/server, veraci pizza) ("usually busy, because people dont want to he says it makes for good tips... and an interesting crowd.

11:59:46:00 (sot/colin calvert/server, veraci pizza)("people are hungover who come in as well.

So everyone just takes care of each other.

And it's chill for the most part.") 06other than that, it's just a normal.

Day at work.same goes for these guys at fire station three in spokane.

11:32:05:00 (sot/trevor ashe/fire equipment operator, spokane fire station 3)("we try to treat it like a normal day.") 02same 24-hour shift.

11:32:20:00(sot/trevor ashe/fire equipment operator, spokane fire station 3) ("emergencies still happen.

They don't take a day off for holidays, so we have to be here in case something happens.") 0613:00:25:00 (sot/cpl.

Teresa fuller/spokane police)("we just want them to be safe and enjoy their holiday with their family.") 03giving up their holiday - for us.

13:00:52:00 (sot/cpl.

Teresa fuller/spokane police) ("emergencies don't stop just because it's a holiday."

"exactly.

And that's for.") 05 their hard work is greatly appreciated.

And from all of us here at 4 news now, we with them-- and you-- a happy new year.

Nia?