kwanzaa last day

kwanzaa last day
kwanzaa last day

Sales quickly this season.

Its the start of the new year but the end of kwanzaa...the annual celebration of african and african american culture hilights seven prinicpals through out the last week of every year...news 15's leigha mcneil takes us to imani temple number 49 to see how they celebrate kwanzaa standup: "im sure you can hear the drums in the background that sounds just like a party but here at imani temple number 49 its so much more than that the church here celebrating the last day of kwanzaa every year at the end of the year but folks i spoke to today say they celebrate kwanzaa and its prinicpals all year round."nats sot: "it's a celebration."sot: "it's a blend of food, its a blend of dancing,"nats sot: "it's a blend of cultural expressions we have vendors we have all of thoes good things that makes for a good community and a good family."

A seven day celebration just isnt enough sot: "we seek to take kwanzaa and employ the princpals of kwanzaa everyday in our lives.'

Thoes principals translated from swahalli are unity .self-determination collective work and responsibility ..cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith sot: "all of thoes seven principals have a meaning and we teach our children thoes meanings so not only do they learn them but they live them teaching the young and old the and kwanzaa keeps this community aware of who they are and where they come fromsot: "we can use kwanzaa as medium as a celebration as a holiday to pass on thoes values."sot: "it binds us together and it gets us to understand the concept of unity the concept of celebrating together who we are and where are going."in lafayette leigh amcneil news 15




