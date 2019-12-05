Jennifer's Thursday Forecast 49 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:34s - Published Slight cool down takes place Thursday as a week system passes through. Slight cool down takes place Thursday as a week system passes through. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Jennifer's Evening Forecast A few more clouds will move back in again Thursday along with a breezy south wind highs will be warmer in the 40s. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:53Published 2 weeks ago Your CBS4 Forecast For Thursday 12/5 CBS4 meteorologist Jennifer Correa says today will be partly to mostly sunny with a high near 74F. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:33Published on December 5, 2019