West Harrison plays the Rose Parade

- the rose parade has been a new- year's day tradition for the- past one-hundred and thirty-one- years.- and for one coast school, they- were lucky enough to be - included in this year's - festivities.- news 25's andrew scherer has th- story.- - west harrison high school made- sure to bring the pride of sout- mississippi to the west - coast!- the hurricanes are the first- mississippi band to perform in- pasadena's infamous rose parade- in 30 years.- tim garrett, west harrison band- director:"it was definitely a once in a - lifetime experience for all of- the students to a go to the - california, and b to just see - america's new years celebration- and to be apart of it, it's,- there's not words to describe - it, it's just fantastic."

Preceding the rose bowl game, - the parade features - beautiful floats and bands from- - - - around the world, including - coasta rica, el salvador, and - denmark.- garrett:"it exceded expectation as far as how the kids felt - about themselves when they- went down the route and how we- were treated while we were here- it was great, you - know you hear so much negative- about mississippi and then- everyone just treated - - - - us so great."

The west harrison band is no- stranger to the big stage,- performing at the macy's- thanksgiving day parade in- 20-17.- however, the experience of the- rose parade was something - different, a more intimate- setting, with more of a - - - - parade-like atmosphere.

- garrett:"a lot of people saying 'mississippi,' spelling out, yo- know, 'm-i-s-s-i-s-s-i,'- you know the song when we were- small, so it was just really- great for the kids."

The band will be returning to - the coast on thursday, after- their trip to disneyland of - course... - for