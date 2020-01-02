Drinking responsibly over New Year's

Alan marsden.

The c-h-p maximum enforcement period starts tomorrow, new year's eve and goes through new years day.

This is a state wide..

Maximum enforcement period... officers will focus on impaired drivers... but they will also watch for distracted drivers.

Last year during the 2018 new years maximum enforcement period... which was 102 hours... at least 25 people were killed and 270 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers.

I spoke with downtown chico bar owners to see how they make sure people are drinking responsibly.

"the biggest thing is just communication, between host, server, bartender, manager.

If there is a situation as soon as someone walks in the server or bartender is alerted of it and they let the manager know."

Daniel moore is a bar manager for burgers and brew and says the most important thing is making sure people get home safe.

"we always make sure that it is accessible for everyone and they are in a situation where they don't have a ride.

We can always help them out, we can call a cab, we have had people uber before for patrons and stuff like that."

Jonah reed one of the head bartenders at the banshee and says they are always looking for signs that someone may have drank too much.

"while you bartend over the years you get used to seeing the signs, when people are getting up going to the bathroom,stagge ring, flushed cheeks, slurring their words."

Reed also says he and his coworkers are always trying to do their part to make sure people don't drink and drive.

"we have got the numbers for taxis, and our door guy who is at the door the whole night makes sure everyone gets in the cab safe, or gets in the uber safe, anything like that."

Will brady, one of the owners of the bansee..

Street... and bill's says he makes sure his staff goes to the responsible beverage server course..

Chico police commander billy aldridge says there are courses for owners..

Managers... bartenders... servers... and security..

And it's put on by public health.

"you know it helps the business owner make sure their people are trained up on proper and responsible service."

I also went to the bear... riley's... and duffy's... but they all declined to comment.

The c-h-p says last year during the new year's maximum enforcement period there were over one thousand arrests made for impaired driving state-wide.