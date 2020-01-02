Lexington Police: Start the new year right; don't drink and drive

20-19 -- and many of you may have plans tonight to celebrate the beginning of 20-20.

If it involves drinking, lexington police hope you'll remember to stay safe.

Good morning, alex, you spoke with a taxi driver who says rain or shine they'll make sure you get home safe.

Good morning and happy new year's eve.

With your plans to go out and celebrate the new year... we wanted to remind you to have a safe and fun evening.

The lexington police departmment also wants to remind you to drive sober.... they posted on facebook saying in 20-19... 33 people died from collisions on lexington roadways and nearly half of those victims were killed in alcohol- involved wrecks.

Some options to keep you safe... could involve car transportation services such as a taxi or an uber or designate a sober driver, and if you're at a friends or families place there is always the option to stay the night.

Matt roessler has been a taxi driver and in all of his years as a taxi driver... he's seen it all.

"definitely don't drive.

It's not if you're going to be caught, it's when.

It's too dangerous, too many people walking and everything and just get home safe.

That's what it's all about, is don't risk anything."

Roessler says this career is to help get people to their destination... safely.

He says you can find information about taxi services online and there is information at most bars and clubs as well.

Have a happy new year's everyone.

In lexington, alex king, abc 36 news.

