Son Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Creator Dies In Ski Accident

Son Of 'Orange Is The New Black' Creator Dies In Ski Accident

Charlie Noxon, the son of "Orange is the New Black" and "Weeds" creator Jenji Kohan, died in a skiing accident in Utah Tuesday.

The 20-year-old lived in Sherman Oaks and was a student at Columbia University in New York.
