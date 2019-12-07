Mother, Realtor ID’d As Alley Shooting Death Victim 19 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:57s - Published Mother, Realtor ID’d As Alley Shooting Death Victim The family of a young mother is struggling to understand why a gunman shot her in an alley, reports Jeff Wagner (1:57). WCCO 4 News At 10 – January 1, 2020

Tweets about this Cindy Erickson RT @ChrisKelleyMN: Her name was Monique Baugh, a hard-working mother of two. Gunned down in a #NorthMinneapolis alley. While the violent cr… 2 hours ago Joan Peterson RT @ProtectMN: The victim in the New Year’s Eve shooting in North Minneapolis was 28-year-old Monique Baugh, a mother of two who worked as… 10 hours ago Oliver 'We Feel Pain': Realtor Monique Baugh, Mother Of 2, ID'd As Minneapolis Alley Shooting Victim https://t.co/3P8k5NF04v 17 hours ago Protect Minnesota The victim in the New Year’s Eve shooting in North Minneapolis was 28-year-old Monique Baugh, a mother of two who w… https://t.co/ROFXk2UhBn 17 hours ago