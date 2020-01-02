Happy hikers hit the trail

Did you take advantage of today's mild temperatures?

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki caught up with some happy hikers at a north iowa state park making tracks in 2020.

He joins us live in mason city.

Nick?

Katie á the iowa dánár wants people to get outside and experience all the beauty the state has to offer.

Today over at pilot knob state park, folks were doing just that... hiking through a beautiful winter wonderland.xx x "oh, i've never been out here in the winter and i would actually recommend coming maybe in the winter over the summer.

You're not getting quite so hot and sweaty and it's pretty out and the snow adds some contrast when you're hiking through the hills."

Dan rice says today's hike at pilot knob state park was the perfect way to start a new year.

"beautiful day!

You know, you get through the new years celebrations and this got us up off the couch and get some exercise in before we watch some bowl games and have dinner."

The hike was a partnership between the iowa dánár and the friends of pilot knob.

Everyone agreed seeing the park covered in snow and ice was a sight to behold.

"it was pretty snowy.

It was pretty cool to look out over the lake from up high and see like all the frozen lake and it was a little slick."

A little bit of ice on the trails made for some challenging conditions on the one and a half mile trek, but for these outdoorsy types, it was nothing to be afraid of.

"the snow lets you keep a little bit of traction but then you get some icy spots and there were a few close calls out there."

The temperature was a nice balmy 35 degrees.

Nats: fire.

But just in case anyone got a little chilly, a fire provided a place to get warm... these first day hikes were held at parks all over the state and it all coincides with the 100th anniversary of iowa's state park system.

