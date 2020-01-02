Chattanooga City Councilman hints at Mayoral run

Chattanooga councilman russell gilbert is hinting at a mayoral run.

Gilbert posted on facebook a picture saying "happy new year hashtag mayor 20-21."

But, gilbert has neither confirmed or denied that he'd be throwing his hat into the ring.

News 12 spoke with him on the phone today.

He said he would make a comment later.

Gilbert is currently the councilman for district 5.

He also serves as the chair of the council's human resources committee.

Chattanooga mayor andy berke's term ends in 20-21.

Berke cannot run again because of term