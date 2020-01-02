Chattanooga City Councilman hints at Mayoral run

Chattanooga councilman russell gilbert is hinting at a mayoral run.
Gilbert posted on facebook a picture saying "happy new year hashtag mayor 20-21."
But, gilbert has neither confirmed or denied that he'd be throwing his hat into the ring.
News 12 spoke with him on the phone today.
He said he would make a comment later.
Gilbert is currently the councilman for district 5.
He also serves as the chair of the council's human resources committee.
Chattanooga mayor andy berke's term ends in 20-21.
Berke cannot run again because of term