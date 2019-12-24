Huge Lines On First Day Of Legal Marijuana In Illinois now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:42s - Published Huge Lines On First Day Of Legal Marijuana In Illinois At Dispensary33 in Andersonville, some customers had to turn away as the dispensary closed for the night. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this