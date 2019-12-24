Global  

Huge Lines On First Day Of Legal Marijuana In Illinois

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:42s - Published < > Embed
Huge Lines On First Day Of Legal Marijuana In Illinois

Huge Lines On First Day Of Legal Marijuana In Illinois

At Dispensary33 in Andersonville, some customers had to turn away as the dispensary closed for the night.

CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.
Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

CHICAGO (AP) — The sale of marijuana for recreational purposes became legal Wednesday in Illinois...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times


Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois on New Years Day

Many pot-smoking adults in Illinois will ring in the new year on a high note when recreational...
Reuters - Published


Today marked the first day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois [Video]Today marked the first day of legal marijuana sales in Illinois

Hundreds of people stood in line for more than six hours for Sunnyside Lakeview Dispensary on Chicago's north side Wednesday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana [Video]Illinois sees first legal sales of recreational marijuana

In Illinois, nearly three dozen dispensaries have been issued licenses to sell recreational marijuana.

Credit: WTHIPublished

