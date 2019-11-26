Global  

Delhi polls: Has BJP selected a CM candidate? Watch party leader's response

Delhi polls: Has BJP selected a CM candidate? Watch party leader's response

Delhi polls: Has BJP selected a CM candidate? Watch party leader's response

BJP leader Vijay Goel commented on upcoming Delhi polls.

Goel was asked whether BJP plans to campaign with a CM face.

He mentioned that nothing has been decided yet.

In previous polls, BJP fielded Kiran Bedi, Harsh Vardhan as CM faces.
